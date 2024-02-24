FM Israel Katz accuses UN of cooperating with Hamas

Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused the UN of cooperating with Hamas since October 7 in a post on X from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday evening.

In the post, Katz said, "Reporters of the UN Human Rights Council published a report that calls for an arms embargo on Israel. Since the October 7 massacre, the United Nations has been cooperating with the Hamas terrorists and trying to harm the right of the State of Israel to defend itself and its citizens. Ignoring the war crimes, sex crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by the Hamas terrorists is a stain on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and the UN Secratary-General that will not be erased."