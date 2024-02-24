One wounded in suspected shooting near southern IDF training base - report

A suspected terror shooting took place from Yatir in the direction of the Nahal basic training base on Saturday evening, according to reports by emergency medical services.

According to Magen David Adom, they received a call at 20:58 about potential terror activity in the area. Initial reports indicate that one person was lightly injured from a shooting at the base's main gate.

United Hatzalah said that the IDF evacuated one injured person from the Nahal base to the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba. The IDF is investigating the event.

This is a developing story.