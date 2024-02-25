Jerusalem Post
Ukraine tripled weapons production last year, minister says

By REUTERS

Ukraine tripled its weapons production last year and 500 companies are now working in the country's defense sector, Kyiv's strategic industries minister said on Sunday.

Kyiv is searching for ways to strengthen its defenses against Moscow's two-year-old invasion, including by boosting domestic arms production and innovation.

Oleksandr Kamyshin said during a televised conference in Kyiv that 100 state and 400 private companies were involved the effort, and that Ukraine this year plans "to considerably increase ammunition production."

In a separate address, Ukraine's digital minister, Mykhailov Fedorov, said 90% of the drones used on the battlefield against Russian forces were produced in Ukraine.

