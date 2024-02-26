Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"You can't look at the faces of those serving and tell them that what was will be," Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz said, speaking of his draft plan at a press conference on Monday.

The conference came ahead of preparations for the conscription law. "The absolute majority of young people will serve according to the needs of the security," he said, adding that the plan was that within a decade, the majority of Israeli youth will serve.

According to the proposed plan, "The nature of the service," which will include serving in emergency and charity organizations, "will not harm the way of life and beliefs of any of those serving."

Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:50 PM
15 people injured in bus rollover in Negev - initial reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:14 PM
Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia- vessel broker
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:12 PM
Israeli president Isaac Herzog to vote in Jerusalem for Knesset election
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
02/26/2024 04:01 PM
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Hamas hostage deal talks
By REUTERS , TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/26/2024 02:28 PM
Israeli hi-tech exports decreased 7.8% in December 2023
By MAARIV
02/26/2024 01:54 PM
Haifa resident, supporter of Hamas, sentenced to 8 months in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 01:32 PM
Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap, says ally
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:59 PM
Russia captures the village of Lastochkyne, north-west of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:58 PM
Ukraine military confirms its retreat from eastern village of Lastochkyne
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:26 PM
Hostage families plan a 4-day march from Gaza border to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:30 AM
David's Sling intercepts suspicious target in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 09:31 AM
Gazprom to send 41.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 08:59 AM
US Coast Guard boards Chinese fishing boats near Kiribati, official says
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 08:37 AM
Economy Minister Nir Barkat met Saudi commerce minister in Abu Dhabi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 08:17 AM