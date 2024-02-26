Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve

"You can't look at the faces of those serving and tell them that what was will be," Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz said, speaking of his draft plan at a press conference on Monday.

The conference came ahead of preparations for the conscription law. "The absolute majority of young people will serve according to the needs of the security," he said, adding that the plan was that within a decade, the majority of Israeli youth will serve.

According to the proposed plan, "The nature of the service," which will include serving in emergency and charity organizations, "will not harm the way of life and beliefs of any of those serving."