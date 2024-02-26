Jerusalem Post
Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case

By REUTERS

Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's decision to impose $354.9 million in penalties on the former president and curtail his ability to do business in New York state for fraudulently exaggerating his net worth to secure better loan terms.

Trump asked an intermediate-level state appellate court to overturn Justice Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 ruling in a civil fraud lawsuit brought in 2022 by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The penalties, along with sizable jury awards in two other civil cases, could become a drain on Trump's cash reserves and hobble parts of his real estate empire as he pursues the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 US election.

James, a Democrat, accused Trump in the lawsuit of overstating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in financial statements provided to banks. Trump has accused James and Engoron of political bias against him.

In addition to imposing the monetary penalties, Engoron's decision barred Trump from running a corporation in New York or seeking loans with banks chartered or registered in the state for three years. The judge also enhanced the powers of a court-appointed financial watchdog at the Trump Organization, the umbrella entity for the former president's business ventures.

David Edri, husband of 'cookie Rachel', dies age 68
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:52 PM
Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:39 PM
15 people injured in bus rollover in Negev - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:14 PM
Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia- vessel broker
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:12 PM
Israeli president Isaac Herzog to vote in Jerusalem for Knesset election
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
02/26/2024 04:01 PM
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Hamas hostage deal talks
By REUTERS , TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/26/2024 02:28 PM
Israeli hi-tech exports decreased 7.8% in December 2023
By MAARIV
02/26/2024 01:54 PM
Haifa resident, supporter of Hamas, sentenced to 8 months in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 01:32 PM
Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap, says ally
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:59 PM
Russia captures the village of Lastochkyne, north-west of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:58 PM
Ukraine military confirms its retreat from eastern village of Lastochkyne
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:26 PM
Hostage families plan a 4-day march from Gaza border to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:30 AM
David's Sling intercepts suspicious target in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 09:31 AM
Gazprom to send 41.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 08:59 AM
US Coast Guard boards Chinese fishing boats near Kiribati, official says
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 08:37 AM