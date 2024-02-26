Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Belgorod region -governor

Three civilians were killed and three others wounded on Monday when a Ukrainian drone attacked a car in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov said the car had been carrying builders and had come under attack on the outskirts of the border village of Pochaevo.

Russia's Defense Ministry, writing later on the Telegram messaging app, said anti-aircraft units had intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian "grad" missiles over Belgorod region.

Belgorod region has for months been the target of Ukrainian cross border strikes, with civilians regularly killed.