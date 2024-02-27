Jerusalem Post
Ukraine says it destroys 11 Russia-launched drones, two missiles

By REUTERS

Russia launched 13 attack drones and a barrage of missiles at Ukraine overnight, with air defense systems destroying 11 drones as well as two guided missiles over several regions, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.

In total, Russia launched 13 attack drones, four of the Kh-59 guided air missile, one air-to-surface Kh-31P missile and ballistic missiles, the Ukraine's force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately clear how many ballistic missiles Russia reportedly launched or what happened to the missiles and drones that were not downed.

 

