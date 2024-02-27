Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

77-year-old man in critical condition after collapsing at election polling station in Ra'anana

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after collapsing at an election polling station in Ra'anana on Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

MDA paramedics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba while performing CPR.

"A passersby told us that on his way to vote at the polling station, they saw that the man suddenly collapsed and fell on the floor," an MDA emergency paramedic said. "Under the guidance of the MDA, bystanders began performing basic CPR until we arrived at the scene. We saw the man unconscious, without a pulse, and without breathing, and immediately began performing advanced CPR, which included respirations and administering medication."

Hamas holds European leaders responsible not preventing Rafah operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2024 08:21 AM
Ukraine says it destroys 11 Russia-launched drones, two missiles
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 08:03 AM
US military says it destroys unmanned vessels, cruise missiles
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 03:53 AM
Taiwan minister says 5 China coast guard ships entered their waters
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 03:28 AM
Putin vows to boost Russian special forces' ability to strike
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 01:27 AM
Poland FM warns US: you're to blame if Russia advances in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 01:15 AM
Biden hopes to have a ceasefire in Israeli conflict by next Monday
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 12:49 AM
Israel offers to release 400 Palestinian prisoners for hostages - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:55 PM
Three Russian civilians killed by Ukranian drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:34 PM
Germany's Scholz speaks out against an Israeli operation in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 10:40 PM
Hamas disinclined to approve US hostage deal proposal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 10:01 PM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic graffiti 
By MICHAEL STARR
02/26/2024 09:59 PM
US, Germany were having early discussions about Navalny swap
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 07:18 PM
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks but problems fester
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 06:26 PM
Haniyeh meets with Qatari emir in Doha - Hamas statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 06:20 PM