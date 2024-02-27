77-year-old man in critical condition after collapsing at election polling station in Ra'anana

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after collapsing at an election polling station in Ra'anana on Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

MDA paramedics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba while performing CPR.

"A passersby told us that on his way to vote at the polling station, they saw that the man suddenly collapsed and fell on the floor," an MDA emergency paramedic said. "Under the guidance of the MDA, bystanders began performing basic CPR until we arrived at the scene. We saw the man unconscious, without a pulse, and without breathing, and immediately began performing advanced CPR, which included respirations and administering medication."