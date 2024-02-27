An Israeli official said he doesn't "believe we’re as close" to a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal "as [people] say,” The Washington Post cited them as saying on Tuesday.
Israeli official: We're not as close to Gaza ceasefire as people say - report
