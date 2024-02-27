Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli official: We're not as close to Gaza ceasefire as people say - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Israeli official said he doesn't "believe we’re as close" to a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal "as [people] say,” The Washington Post cited them as saying on Tuesday. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
UK adds five new designations under Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 04:09 PM
9-year-old girl goes missing at Safed absorption center
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2024 04:08 PM
US issues designations targeting IRGC deputy, Houthi member - Treasury
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 04:07 PM
Netanyahu surprised at Biden's optimism regarding hostage deal - ABC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2024 03:17 PM
'He's an idiot,' former PM Bennett says about Brazil's Lula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2024 02:10 PM
Lebanon's UNIFIL: Israel-Hezbollah tensions risk solution to conflict
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 01:21 PM
Qatar says no breakthrough in negotiations for hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2024 12:35 PM
Russia jails rights campaigner
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 12:01 PM
Pakistani ex-PM's wife is indicted in graft case
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 10:58 AM
77-year-old in critical condition after collapsing at polling station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2024 10:04 AM
Hamas holds European leaders responsible not preventing Rafah operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2024 08:21 AM
Ukraine says it destroys 11 Russia-launched drones, two missiles
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 08:03 AM
US military says it destroys unmanned vessels, cruise missiles
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 03:53 AM
Taiwan minister says 5 China coast guard ships entered their waters
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 03:28 AM
Putin vows to boost Russian special forces' ability to strike
By REUTERS
02/27/2024 01:27 AM