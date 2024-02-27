Jerusalem Post
Israel records massive jump in aliyah from US, Canada and France since October 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel has seen a massive increase of aliyah requests from the United States, Canada, and France since October 7, The World Zionist Organization President Tova Dorfman announced at WZO's conference on confronting challenges to the Jewish People held in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Dorfman revealed that Israel recorded a 100% rise in aliyah applicants from the US since Hamas's massacre. Further, aliyah from Canada saw a 150% rise, while a remarkable 300% rise was observed in aliyah applicants from France.

