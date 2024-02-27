Donors help Israeli war refugees celebrate Bar Mitzvahs

Israeli war refugees from Netiv Ha’Asara celebrated their bar and bat mitzvahs together on Sunday at a Jaffa event hall that had originally been booked for the wedding of a Belgian couple.

Michael and India Kitai had to alter their plans to be wed in Israel, but instead of canceling the wedding hall reservation, with the help of the Keren Hayesod-UIA and the Jewish Agency Fund for Victims of Terror they organized a shared celebration of coming of age for 19 girls and boys.

On Moshavim like Netiv Ha’Asara, it is common for children to celebrate their bar mitzvahs together in a community event, but following the October 7 Hamas massacre, the community was evacuated to a few different locations.

“The bar and bat mitzvah celebration of the children of Netiv Ha’Asara is yet another testimony to the support and mutual responsibility of Keren Hayesod donors to the residents of the State of Israel,” said Keren Hayesod world chairman Sam Grundwerg , World Chairman of Keren Hayesod.

Fund for Victims of Terror chair Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin said that "Since the tragedy, very few things have moved me like the bar and bat mitzvah event for the children of Netiv Ha’Asara. I have been providing support for the moshav since it was evacuated and, together with the staff, monitoring the changing needs of the evacuees, and this moment is very special for me."