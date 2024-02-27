Massive fire erupts in Hebron, mayor says only Israel can stop flames

A massive fire erupted at a factory in the Palestinian West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday evening, local media reported.

عاجل | اندلاع حريق ضخم في مصانع رويال بمدينة الخليل pic.twitter.com/N7b06yVYpS — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 27, 2024

Palestinian media cited convicted terrorist and Hebron mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh as saying that the fire is "greater than the capabilities" of the Palestinian Authority and that containing the flames "require capabilities that are only available to Israel.

"All firefighters and fire-fighting tools available to us have been deployed."