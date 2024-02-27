Jerusalem Post
Massive fire erupts in Hebron, mayor says only Israel can stop flames

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A massive fire erupted at a factory in the Palestinian West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday evening, local media reported.

Palestinian media cited convicted terrorist and Hebron mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh as saying that the fire is "greater than the capabilities" of the Palestinian Authority and that containing the flames "require capabilities that are only available to Israel.

"All firefighters and fire-fighting tools available to us have been deployed."

