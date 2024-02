Voters in the cities of Ramat Gan, Gush Etzion, and Beit She'an have elected new mayors, according to election results published by Israeli media early Wednesday morning.

Ramat Gan's incumbent mayor Shama HaCohen defeated his opponent Yaad Ilani with 51% of the vote, compared to 48% for his opponent.

Noam Jomaa defeated incumbent Jackie Levy in the Beit She'an elections.

Yaron Rosenthal defeated Shlomo Na'eman in the Gush Etzion elections, according to early election results.