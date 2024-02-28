US President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, but the size of a protest vote by Democrats angry over his support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza was being closely watched as votes were counted.
Biden wins Michigan primary as he faces anger over Gaza, Edison Research projects
