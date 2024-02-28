Israel's judicial commitee to discuss justice's removal from High Court - report

Israel's Judicial Selection Committee will discuss the dismissal of Justice Khaled Khabub from the High Court of Justice, KAN News reported on Wednesday evening.

This comes following an earlier KAN report, which stated Khabub served as a presenter for his daughter's private legal firm, which goes against the Supreme Court's code of ethics.

Khabub has denied knowingly serving as the presenter. He became the first permanent Muslim Arab-Israeli justice on the court after being appointed in February of 2022.