Suspicious object found attached to Tel Aviv vehicle near US Embassy

A suspicious object was found attached to a car on Yarkon Street in Tel Aviv early on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media reports.

The object was found near the US embassy, responding security authorities do not believe there is a connection between the object and where it was found. The incident is believed to be criminal in nature, according to reports.

The identity of the vehicle's owner has not yet been identified.

A bomb disposal unit is scanning the area to determine if there are additional suspicious objects.

This is a developing story.