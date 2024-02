Three suspects have been arrested on Thursday for the murder of Daburiyya resident Ahmed Gofi, which took place last week, following an undercover investigation done by Israel Police.

The murder of Gofi occured a week ago after the police received a report of a shooting in the Arab village.

The suspects taken into custody are two men and one woman, and they will be brought to court in Nazareth for the duration of their detention, according to a Israel Police spokesperson report.