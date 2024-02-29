Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke on Thursday about ongoing efforts to release hostages held by Hamas and a potential humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict, according to the State Department.
US: Blinken, Qatar PM discuss hostage release efforts, Gaza truce
By REUTERS02/29/2024 06:34 PM
