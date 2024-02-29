Jerusalem Post
US: Blinken, Qatar PM discuss hostage release efforts, Gaza truce

By REUTERS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke on Thursday about ongoing efforts to release hostages held by Hamas and a potential humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict, according to the State Department.

Islamic Jihad Movement criticizes Israel on hostage negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 07:36 PM
Gallant: Captured hard disks, computers, servers helping destroy Hamas
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
02/29/2024 07:04 PM
Israelis settler activists infiltrate into Gaza, arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 06:48 PM
US says over 25,000 women and children killed by Israel in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 06:34 PM
Biden says reported firing Gaza food line will complicate talks
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 05:51 PM
Israeli hostage deal delegation returns from Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 05:22 PM
Houthis say they will introduce military 'surprises' in Red Sea
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 05:06 PM
Israel's Knesset committee approves EU import reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 04:53 PM
Israel extends settler's administrative detention by four months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 04:37 PM
Southern Israeli city announces plan to reopen schools next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 04:22 PM
Three suspects arrested for the murder of Ahmed Gofi from Daburiyya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 03:48 PM
Israel incorporates 650 acres of West Bank land for Ma'ale Adumim
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 02:09 PM
Airdropped aid to Gaza blown back into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/29/2024 01:09 PM
Putin: West seeks to weaken Russia from within
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 11:28 AM
El Al Israel Airlines posts higher Q4 profit, boosted by Gaza war
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 10:26 AM