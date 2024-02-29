Jerusalem Post
Islamic Jihad official: Israel delaying hostage deal with 'crimes' in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 29, 2024 21:12

A member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ali Abu Shaheen, accused Israel of committing crimes to pressure the "resistance" in hostage negotiations in a statement to Al Jazeera on Thursday.

"Israel evades its inability to achieve the goals of its aggression through crimes. The relief file must be taken out of the negotiations," Shaheen stated.

Shaheen also accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the incident in northern Gaza earlier on Thursday to sabotage further hostage negotiations.

