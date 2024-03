IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi observed IDF counter-terror training by IDF troops in the West Bank, on Friday. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi meeting with the Commander of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fox, March 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Halevi observed commanders using virtual reality glasses to simulate different scenarios and who they should operate in them.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi inspecting virtual reality equipment used in training IDF troops, March 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)