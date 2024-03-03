Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostage and Missing Families Forum spokesperson resigns after five months

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Haim Rubinstein, the spokesperson for the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, announced that he will resign after five months in the role, on a post on X on Sunday.

In his post, he assured the families of the hostages that even though he is leaving the role, he is not "going anywhere."

This announcement comes after the Communications Consultant for the forum, Ronen Tzur, also resigned in the middle of February.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Benny Gantz lands in US ahead of key meetings on Gaza war, ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 07:50 PM
Iran claims to execute man believed to be 'Mossad agent' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 07:03 PM
EU parliament delegation visits Israel in solidarity
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
03/03/2024 06:55 PM
IDF announces name of reservist killed in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 04:36 PM
Nasrallah's grandson killed by IDF in Lebanon attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 04:25 PM
Iran's president meets with Algerian counterpart and discuss Gaza
By REUTERS
03/03/2024 04:11 PM
Attempted shooting attack in West Bank, none wounded - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 03:43 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will continue sinking British ships
By REUTERS
03/03/2024 01:09 PM
Burkina Faso prosecutor says around 170 'executed' in attacks on villages
By REUTERS
03/03/2024 10:52 AM
Senior Hamas official: Information on hostages will remain secret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 07:32 AM
Kuwait calls on voters to elect national assembly members on April 4
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 11:44 PM
IDF, Shin Bet strike Islamic Jihad in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2024 09:54 PM
Freighter Rubymar has sunk in Red Sea, Yemen's government says
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 01:00 PM
Turkey's Feb exports to Russia down 34% from year earlier
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 12:00 PM
Unofficial reports put Iran election turnout around 40%
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 08:21 AM