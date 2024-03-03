Hostage and Missing Families Forum spokesperson resigns after five months

Haim Rubinstein, the spokesperson for the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, announced that he will resign after five months in the role, on a post on X on Sunday.
In his post, he assured the families of the hostages that even though he is leaving the role, he is not "going anywhere."
This announcement comes after the Communications Consultant for the forum, Ronen Tzur, also resigned in the middle of February.
לפני כמעט חמישה חודשים, בבוקר השמונה באוקטובר, הייתה לי הזכות לייסד את מטה משפחות החטופים יחד עם רונן צור, דודי זלמנוביץ׳ ואסף פוזניאק.היום אני מסתכל לאחור בסיפוק רב - איך בזכות המטה, המשפחות קיבלו מעטפת מלאה לכל אתגר שעמד בפניהם בתקופה הקשה בחייהן. היו שהגדירו את המטה כתחליף…— Haim Rubinstein (@haim_ru) March 3, 2024