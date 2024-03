A Hamas terrorist responsible for recruiting others to Hamas was killed in an IDF strike on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

The terrorist, Mahmoud Muhammad Abd Haz was killed in a refugee camp in central Gaza. Haz was responsible for recruiting Hamas operatives, specifically to the Zeytun Brigades. He also raised funds for other Hamas activities, the IDF said.

Haz was killed by a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet.

This is a developing story.