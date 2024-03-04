UN rights chief calls for 'non-discriminatory' US election

On Monday, the UN human rights chief called on the United States to protect the right to vote and ensure that this year's presidential election is "non-discriminatory."

The UN Human Rights Committee last year voiced concern at an "practices at the state level that limit the exercise of the right to vote," including partisan gerrymandering, restrictions on voting by mail and burdensome voter ID requirements.

Former President Donald Trump has based his current campaign for re-election on his false claims that the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden was rigged.

"In this electoral year, it is particularly important for authorities at all levels to implement recent recommendations by the UN Human Rights Committee to ensure that suffrage is non-discriminatory, equal, and universal," Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"In a context of intense political polarization, it is important to emphasize equal rights and the equal value of every citizen's vote," Turk said.