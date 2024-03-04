Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Apple hit with over 1.8 bn euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 4, 2024 14:16

Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store.

The European Commission's decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify over this restriction and Apple's 30% App Store fees.

The European Union competition enforcer said Apple's restrictions constituted unfair trading conditions, a relatively novel argument in an antitrust case and also used by the Dutch antitrust agency in a decision against Apple in 2021 in a case brought by dating app providers.

The EU competition enforcer said it added an additional lump sum of 1.8 billion euros to the basic amount as a deterrent to Apple and because a significant part of the harm caused by Apple's conduct was non-monetary. It did not say what the basic amount was.

"For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:44 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut to calm rising tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 02:27 PM
IAEA chief Grossi plans to visit Russia on Tuesday - RIA
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:18 PM
Progress has been made in ongoing Cairo, Egypt hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 01:52 PM
DM Yoav Gallant meets with US CENTCOM commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 01:18 PM
UN rights chief calls out voting limitations in the US
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 01:17 PM
Houthi disruptions will raise prices in Israel at most by 1%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 12:58 PM
Courts: Vogelman not pressuring judges to revoke Beersheba court bids
By MICHAEL STARR
03/04/2024 11:53 AM
Turkey inflation rises to 67%, keeping pressure on cenbank
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:39 AM
Iran rejects GCC communique about Durra gas field as 'unconstructive'
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:11 AM
Israelis rescued after trying to enter Nablus without IDF approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 09:44 AM
IDF, Police, Shin Bet prepare for Ramadan tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 09:21 AM
Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan's biggest city
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 09:04 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 11:35 PM
Hamas terrorist responsible for recruitment killed by IDF strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 11:26 PM