Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty to perjury charges stemming from his testimony in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury - NY Times
