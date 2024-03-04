Jerusalem Post
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury - NY Times

By REUTERS

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty to perjury charges stemming from his testimony in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.



US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut to calm rising tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 02:27 PM
IAEA chief Grossi plans to visit Russia on Tuesday - RIA
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:18 PM
Apple hit with over 1.8 bn euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:15 PM
Progress has been made in ongoing Cairo, Egypt hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 01:52 PM
DM Yoav Gallant meets with US CENTCOM commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 01:18 PM
UN rights chief calls out voting limitations in the US
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 01:17 PM
Houthi disruptions will raise prices in Israel at most by 1%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 12:58 PM
Courts: Vogelman not pressuring judges to revoke Beersheba court bids
By MICHAEL STARR
03/04/2024 11:53 AM
Turkey inflation rises to 67%, keeping pressure on cenbank
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:39 AM
Iran rejects GCC communique about Durra gas field as 'unconstructive'
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:11 AM
Israelis rescued after trying to enter Nablus without IDF approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 09:44 AM
IDF, Police, Shin Bet prepare for Ramadan tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 09:21 AM
Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan's biggest city
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 09:04 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 11:35 PM
Hamas terrorist responsible for recruitment killed by IDF strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2024 11:26 PM