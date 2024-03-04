IDF demands 'signs of life' of kidnapped soldiers in Gaza - report

Israel has demanded that Hamas provide the hostage deal delegation with information of the kidnapped soldiers in Gaza, including signs of life and health updates, according to Israeli media reports, which cite Saudi news channel Al-Arabiya, on Monday.

According to the report, Israel has also refused to release certain prisoners that Hamas has demanded to be freed as part of a potential deal.

The report also claimed that Hamas leaders "Informed the mediators that after the prisoner exchange agreement, all operations in Rafah must be canceled, and demanded a clear plan for the return of the residents of the northern Gaza Strip without restrictions."

It was also reported that Hamas "wants an Israeli response before Ramadan."