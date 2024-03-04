FM Israel Katz calls back UN ambassador Gilad Erdan for 'immediate consultation'

"I ordered ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to return to Israel for immediate consultations regarding the attempt to silence the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

"Despite the authority granted to him, the UN Secretary-General did not order the convening of the Security Council in view of the findings, in order to declare the Hamas organization a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its supporters," he concluded.