FM Israel Katz calls back UN ambassador Gilad Erdan for 'immediate consultation'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"I ordered ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to return to Israel for immediate consultations regarding the attempt to silence the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

"Despite the authority granted to him, the UN Secretary-General did not order the convening of the Security Council in view of the findings, in order to declare the Hamas organization a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its supporters," he concluded. 

US calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire terms
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 09:20 PM
US optimistic on maritime aid route to Gaza - State Dept
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:59 PM
Hamas official: 'We don't know which of the hostages are dead or alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:25 PM
IDF attacks military structures and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:04 PM
Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:00 PM
Jerusalem US embassy employee found dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:38 PM
IDF demands 'signs of life' of kidnapped soldiers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 06:59 PM
US Pentagon leak suspect, Teixeira agrees to a 16-year prison sentence
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 06:16 PM
Man injured in gas tank explosion in building in Haifa - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 04:48 PM
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:44 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut to calm rising tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 02:27 PM
IAEA chief Grossi plans to visit Russia on Tuesday - RIA
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:18 PM
Apple hit with over 1.8 bn euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:15 PM
Progress has been made in ongoing Cairo, Egypt hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 01:52 PM
DM Yoav Gallant meets with US CENTCOM commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 01:18 PM