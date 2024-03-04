Jerusalem Post
IDF destroys launchers in Lebanon shortly after used for attacks on Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 4, 2024 22:55

The IDF announced that following sirens that sounded in northern Israel approximately 10 launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were identified on Monday.

According to the announcement, a number of the launches were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

In response to the launches toward the area of Margaliot in northern Israel, fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Bint Jbeil, Sultaniyeh, and Seddiqine.

Among the targets struck were Hezbollah military structures and a military command and control center used by the terrorist organization



