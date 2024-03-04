IDF destroys launchers in Lebanon shortly after used for attacks on Israel

The IDF announced that following sirens that sounded in northern Israel approximately 10 launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were identified on Monday.

According to the announcement, a number of the launches were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

In response to the launches toward the area of Margaliot in northern Israel, fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Bint Jbeil, Sultaniyeh, and Seddiqine.

Among the targets struck were Hezbollah military structures and a military command and control center used by the terrorist organization