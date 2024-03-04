Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security

By REUTERS

The head of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) warned on Monday that "without additional funding, we will be in uncharted territory with serious implications for global peace and security."

"We are functioning hand to mouth," Philippe Lazzarini told the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The United States - the largest donor to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East - and other countries paused funding after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of taking part in the October 7 attack by Hamas militants.

Armed police swarm German hospital as urgent situation unfolds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 11:17 PM
IDF quickly responds to Hezbollah rockets in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 10:21 PM
US optimistic on maritime aid route to Gaza - State Dept
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:59 PM
Hamas official: 'We don't know which of the hostages are dead or alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:25 PM
IDF attacks military structures and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:04 PM
Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:00 PM
FM Israel Katz calls back UN ambassador Gilad Erdan for 'consultation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:49 PM
Jerusalem US embassy employee found dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:38 PM
IDF demands 'signs of life' of kidnapped soldiers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 06:59 PM
US Pentagon leak suspect, Teixeira agrees to a 16-year prison sentence
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 06:16 PM
Man injured in gas tank explosion in building in Haifa - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 04:48 PM
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:44 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut to calm rising tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 02:27 PM
IAEA chief Grossi plans to visit Russia on Tuesday - RIA
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:18 PM
Apple hit with over 1.8 bn euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:15 PM