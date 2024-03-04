UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security

The head of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) warned on Monday that "without additional funding, we will be in uncharted territory with serious implications for global peace and security."

"We are functioning hand to mouth," Philippe Lazzarini told the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The United States - the largest donor to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East - and other countries paused funding after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of taking part in the October 7 attack by Hamas militants.