Blinken and Gantz discussed aid delivery, 6-week ceasefire in meeting, State Dept says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz in a meeting on Tuesday the need to act urgently to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

The two also discussed efforts to reach an agreement on a six-week ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Miller said. Obstacles to a Gaza ceasefire are not insurmountable, Miller stated, adding that in Washington's view, it is possible to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

This is a developing story.