Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants, Kremlin says

By REUTERS

Russia does not recognize the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for two Russian commanders, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said Russia was not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC - and that the process at the court was closed.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for suspected war crimes in Ukraine, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe that the two were responsible for "missile strikes carried out by the forces under their command against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023."

UK agency reports incident in Gulf of Aden, where Houthis have operated
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 12:00 PM
Canada to begin funding UNRWA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 10:44 AM
Hamas vows to continue negotiations, says Israel is avoiding agreement
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 07:14 AM
UKMTO receives report of vessel being hailed by 'Yemeni navy'
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 05:05 AM
US forces shoot down, destroy missiles from Houthi areas, Centcom says
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 01:55 AM
Gantz departs US, heads to UK to meet with Cameron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 12:24 AM
Iran-backed militias in Iraq claim to target Israel with kamikaze drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 12:01 AM
Sullivan, Qatar PM discussed potential ceasefire for hostage release
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 11:28 PM
Yemen's Houthis carry out operation targeting two US warships
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 09:50 PM
US looking at military, commercial options to move aid into Gaza by sea
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 09:12 PM
Blinken and Gantz discussed aid , 6-week ceasefire in meeting
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 08:31 PM
President Herzog, education minister meets to resolve Israel Prize drama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 06:52 PM
Israeli strike kills three civilians in south Lebanon, states mayor
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:35 PM
Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort French military planes
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:28 PM
Blinken urges Israel to maximize aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 04:54 PM