EU working on creating maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza

By REUTERS

European Commission president Usrula von der Leyen is due to travel to Cyprus later this week as the bloc is working towards establishing a possible humanitarian corridor in support of the population in Gaza through the Mediterranean island, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Our efforts are focussed on making sure that we can provide aid to Palestinians," the spokesperson said during a briefing with journalists, adding: "We all hope that this opening (of the corridor) will take place very soon."

Hamas deputy delivers ceasefire agreement to Egyptian intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 02:26 PM
Housing units construction approved east of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 01:24 PM
Russian warns of conflict with NATO, citing 'threats'
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 12:23 PM
UK agency reports incident in Gulf of Aden, where Houthis have operated
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 12:00 PM
Russia rejects International Criminal Court warrants
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 11:57 AM
Canada to begin funding UNRWA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 10:44 AM
Hamas vows to continue negotiations, says Israel is avoiding agreement
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 07:14 AM
UKMTO receives report of vessel being hailed by 'Yemeni navy'
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 05:05 AM
US forces shoot down, destroy missiles from Houthi areas, Centcom says
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 01:55 AM
Gantz departs US, heads to UK to meet with Cameron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 12:24 AM
Iran-backed militias in Iraq claim to target Israel with kamikaze drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 12:01 AM
Sullivan, Qatar PM discussed potential ceasefire for hostage release
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 11:28 PM
Yemen's Houthis carry out operation targeting two US warships
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 09:50 PM
US looking at military, commercial options to move aid into Gaza by sea
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 09:12 PM
Blinken and Gantz discussed aid , 6-week ceasefire in meeting
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 08:31 PM