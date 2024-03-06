Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ex-world chess No.1 Kasparov added to Russian 'terrorists and extremists' list

By REUTERS

Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, a prominent critic of the Kremlin, to its list of "terrorists and extremists," the RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The listing puts limits on individuals' bank transactions and forces them to seek approval every time they want to use their accounts.

Kasparov, 60, fled Russia in 2014 for fear of persecution. His media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Russian justice ministry added Kasparov and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky to its list of "foreign agents" in 2022, subjecting them to burdensome bureaucracy, including financial reporting.

Egypt, IMF sign $8 billion loan deal
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:26 PM
Eylon Levy: 'Deradicalization in Gaza in needed for a pathway to peace'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 04:05 PM
Hamas deputy delivers ceasefire agreement to Egyptian intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 02:26 PM
EU working on creating maritime humanitarian corridor to support Gazans
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 01:25 PM
Housing units construction approved east of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 01:24 PM
Russian warns of conflict with NATO, citing 'threats'
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 12:23 PM
UK agency reports incident in Gulf of Aden, where Houthis have operated
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 12:00 PM
Russia rejects International Criminal Court warrants
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 11:57 AM
Canada to begin funding UNRWA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 10:44 AM
Hamas vows to continue negotiations, says Israel is avoiding agreement
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 07:14 AM
UKMTO receives report of vessel being hailed by 'Yemeni navy'
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 05:05 AM
US forces shoot down, destroy missiles from Houthi areas, Centcom says
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 01:55 AM
Gantz departs US, heads to UK to meet with Cameron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 12:24 AM
Iran-backed militias in Iraq claim to target Israel with kamikaze drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 12:01 AM
Sullivan, Qatar PM discussed potential ceasefire for hostage release
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 11:28 PM