Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate

By REUTERS

Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on Wednesday that he will not donate money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year's election.

Trump met with Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend, a source confirmed to Reuters, as the former president sought a major cash infusion for his campaign.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk said: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

Earlier on Wednesday, Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, ensuring he will be the Republican Party's candidate in a rematch with Biden in November.

In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Biden's Democrats.

