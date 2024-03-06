North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country on Wednesday and ordered heightened readiness for war, state Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered heightened war preparations, KCNA says
By REUTERS03/06/2024 09:10 PM
