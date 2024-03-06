Jerusalem Post
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered heightened war preparations, KCNA says

By REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country on Wednesday and ordered heightened readiness for war, state Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

IDF strikes Syria after rocket fire toward Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 11:47 PM
Iran should immediately release the seized tanker Advantage Sweet
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:10 PM
Houthis' Al-masirah TV says US, Britain target Yemen's Hodeidah airport
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:09 PM
South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:04 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 08:43 PM
Germany calls on Israel to withdraw West Bank settlements approvals
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 08:39 PM
US will continue to hold Houthis accountable after deadly Red Sea attack
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 08:34 PM
Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 06:45 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 05:36 PM
Qatar pledges additional $25 mln funding to UNRWA - statement
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 05:00 PM
Ex-world chess No.1 Kasparov added to Russian 'terrorists and extremists
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:39 PM
Egypt, IMF sign $8 billion loan deal
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:26 PM
Eylon Levy: 'Deradicalization in Gaza in needed for a pathway to peace'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 04:05 PM
Hamas deputy delivers ceasefire agreement to Egyptian intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 02:26 PM
EU working on creating maritime humanitarian corridor to support Gazans
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 01:25 PM