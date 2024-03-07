President Herzog on the Meron disaster report: 'Professional, comprehensive and in-depth'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that he reviewed the State Commission of Inquiry report into the investigation of the Meron disaster.
"This is a professional, comprehensive, and in-depth report. It is important to learn from the report's conclusions to avoid another disaster like this in the future, and it is our duty to learn the lessons urgently."
עברתי בעיון על מאות העמודים של דו״ח ועדת החקירה הממלכתית לחקירת אסון מירון. מדובר בדו״ח מקצועי, מקיף ומעמיק.אני מודה לחברי הוועדה שעמלו על הדו״ח היסודי.כדי להימנע מאסון נוסף שכזה בעתיד חשוב שמסקנות הדו״ח ילמדו וחובה עלינו להפיק את הלקחים בדחיפות. אני מחבק בשם העם כולו את…— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 7, 2024