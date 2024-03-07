Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

President Herzog on the Meron disaster report: 'Professional, comprehensive and in-depth'

By WALLA!

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that he reviewed the State Commission of Inquiry report into the investigation of the Meron disaster. 

"This is a professional, comprehensive, and in-depth report. It is important to learn from the report's conclusions to avoid another disaster like this in the future, and it is our duty to learn the lessons urgently." 



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Arab authorities tell Interior Ministry to not stop worship on Ramadan
By WALLA!
03/07/2024 02:38 PM
Russia says it neutralized ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 02:08 PM
Putin ally accuses NATO of rehearsing an armed confrontation with Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:20 PM
Syrian armed forces clash with "terrorist group" near Idlib
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:18 PM
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo with ceasefire talks ongoing
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:10 PM
President Herzog faces calls for arrest on upcoming Netherlands visit
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
03/07/2024 12:14 PM
Military education facility is ablaze in Russia's Kazan - RIA
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:52 AM
Russia's FSB says Belarusian man planning "act of terrorism" shot
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:41 AM
At least two injured in Iran's Aftab refinery incident, no deaths
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:37 AM
South Dakota governor codifies IHRA definition of antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 11:33 AM
Five wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 10:21 AM
Three crew members killed in attack on True Confidence ship, owners say
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 09:39 AM
Supreme Court denied demand to place metal detectors at Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 08:37 AM
Sweden plans Gaza aid talks with Israel's foreign ministry, EU countries
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 08:32 AM
Cameron is going to Germany to talk about situation in Ukraine and Gaza
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 02:23 AM