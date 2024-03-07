Jerusalem Post
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IAF jets attacked two Hezbollah military buildings in the Aitaroun and the Ayta ash Shab areas in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the IDF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the al-Matmura area in addition to an observation post of the organization in the Jebbayn area.

In the last few hours, following launches that crossed into Israeli territory in the Rosh HaNikra, Ya'ara, and the Upper Galilee regions, the IDF targeted the sources of the fire with artillery fire, the military added.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets. March 7, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).


