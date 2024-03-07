Jerusalem Post
Iranian oil refinery bursts in flames, one killed

By REUTERS

A fire broke out during a maintenance operation at the Aftab oil refinery in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, adding the cause of the fire was being investigated.

There were contradictory reports about casualties, with several local news agencies saying one person died and three were injured.

Earlier, Iranian state news agency IRNA said several people had been killed and injured, but it cautioned there had been no official statement.

Later, the refinery's operating company said in a statement that the facility did not sustain any major damage and that the injured had been deemed in a stable condition.

US military carries out new airdrop of aid into Gaza
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 05:09 PM
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with war on Hamas in Rafah
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 04:43 PM
Israel will officially compete in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 04:38 PM
Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 04:09 PM
Former Israeli security chief draws ire, says PA doesn't incite terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 03:54 PM
Arab authorities tell Interior Ministry to not stop worship on Ramadan
By WALLA!
03/07/2024 02:38 PM
President Herzog speaks on Meron report
By WALLA!
03/07/2024 02:20 PM
Putin ally accuses NATO of rehearsing an armed confrontation with Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:20 PM
Syrian armed forces clash with 'terrorist group' near Idlib
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:18 PM
Military education facility is ablaze in Russia's Kazan - RIA
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:52 AM
Russia's FSB: Belarusian man planning 'act of terrorism' shot dead
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:41 AM
At least two injured in Iran's Aftab refinery incident, no deaths
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:37 AM
South Dakota governor codifies IHRA definition of antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 11:33 AM
Five wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 10:21 AM
Three crew members killed in attack on True Confidence ship, owners say
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 09:39 AM