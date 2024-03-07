Security Operations in Turkey Seize Weapons, Destroy PKK Hideouts

Turkish security forces, in a significant crackdown on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), destroyed 59 caves, bunkers, and explosive depots used by the outlawed group.

This operation spread across nine eastern and southern provinces, involved nearly 3,000 personnel from the gendarmerie and police forces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X.

The detailed seizure from these sites included a wide array of munitions, ranging from anti-tank and guided missiles to sniper rifles and AK-47 assault rifles.

These efforts are part of Turkey’s intensified actions against the PKK following the group’s attack in northern Iraq last December, which resulted in the death of 12 Turkish soldiers.

The PKK, which has been engaged in a long-standing conflict with the Turkish government, is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Yerlikaya’s announcement did not specify the operations’ timeframe but emphasized the substantial nature of the forces’ achievements in counterterrorism efforts.