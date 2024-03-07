Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Security Operations in Turkey Seize Weapons, Destroy PKK Hideouts

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Turkish security forces, in a significant crackdown on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), destroyed 59 caves, bunkers, and explosive depots used by the outlawed group.

This operation spread across nine eastern and southern provinces, involved nearly 3,000 personnel from the gendarmerie and police forces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X.

The detailed seizure from these sites included a wide array of munitions, ranging from anti-tank and guided missiles to sniper rifles and AK-47 assault rifles.

These efforts are part of Turkey’s intensified actions against the PKK following the group’s attack in northern Iraq last December, which resulted in the death of 12 Turkish soldiers.

The PKK, which has been engaged in a long-standing conflict with the Turkish government, is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Yerlikaya’s announcement did not specify the operations’ timeframe but emphasized the substantial nature of the forces’ achievements in counterterrorism efforts.

Egypt Boosts Economic Stability With Expanded $8 Billion IMF Loan
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/07/2024 05:55 PM
Hostages' families call on Pope to help release Gaza captives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 05:25 PM
Swedish government formally decides to join NATO
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 05:24 PM
US military carries out new airdrop of aid into Gaza
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 05:09 PM
Israel will officially compete in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 04:38 PM
Iranian oil refinery bursts in flames, one killed
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 04:35 PM
Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 04:09 PM
Former Israeli security chief draws ire, says PA doesn't incite terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 03:54 PM
Arab authorities tell Interior Ministry to not stop worship on Ramadan
By WALLA!
03/07/2024 02:38 PM
President Herzog speaks on Meron report
By WALLA!
03/07/2024 02:20 PM
Putin ally accuses NATO of rehearsing an armed confrontation with Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:20 PM
Syrian armed forces clash with 'terrorist group' near Idlib
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:18 PM
Military education facility is ablaze in Russia's Kazan - RIA
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:52 AM
Russia's FSB: Belarusian man planning 'act of terrorism' shot dead
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:41 AM
At least two injured in Iran's Aftab refinery incident, no deaths
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:37 AM