Shin bet operatives kill a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist promoting terror in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Shin bet operatives killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist who promoted terror acts against the security forces in Silat al-Harithiya, located in the West Bank, the IDF stated on Friday. 

The PIJ terrorist killed was Muhammad Adel Muhammad Shelvi. Shelvi was involved in promoting significant terrorist activity for the terror organization, including shooting attacks and explosive usage.

Additionally, nine wanted people from Judea and Samaria were arrested by the IDF throughout Thursday night. Those arrested were transferred for further investigation.

