Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Zelensky arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

By REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday arrived in Istanbul where he is set to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrinform state news agency said.

Zelensky's office said earlier that among topics for discussion were a potential formula for peace over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Black Sea navigation safety, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia.

Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Several men wounded in violent incident in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 06:29 PM
IAEA head Grossi held 'professional and frank' talks with Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 06:29 PM
Hostage families block Highway 1 in cages, protesting Israeli gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 06:01 PM
Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 04:17 PM
UK's Cameron urges Israel to open Ashdod port for Gaza aid
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 04:15 PM
Shin bet operatives kill a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 02:31 PM
Finland to send seven soldiers to participate in Red Sea crisis manageme
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 01:30 PM
Protests outside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 10:48 AM
Police respond to grenade thrown at Israeli home, dog hurt
By ALON HOCHMON , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 10:39 AM
Israeli jets strike Hezbollah in Lebanon, downs terror drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 10:00 AM
US strikes Houthi targets across Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 08:15 AM
US Congress members wear blue to call for release of Israeli hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 07:27 AM
Russian aircraft strike fighters' bases in Syria, military official says
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 10:35 PM
Mexico navy helicopter crashes, second in 2 days - local media
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 07:40 PM
Netherlands sending warship to Red Sea, NOS says
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 07:28 PM