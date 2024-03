Five people were wounded in a violent incident in Bir al-Maksur in the lower Galilee at around 5 p.m. on Friday, according to a report received by paramedics.

The wounded were brought to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, four with gunshot wounds and one with stab wounds.

The five men are aged 28, 28, 38, 40, and 42. Three of them are in serious condition and the other two in moderate condition.