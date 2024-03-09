Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince

By REUTERS

Heavy gunfire was seen on Friday near Haiti's national palace in its capital of Port-au-Prince, according to reports by news agency EFE, in the midst of political turmoil sparked by Prime Minister Ariel Henry's absence.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated, armed gangs broke inmates out of prison , and an estimated over ten thousand people were displaced while Henry was in Kenya seeking a deal for an international force to fight Haiti's gangs.

The United States earlier this week called on Haiti's prime minister to expedite a political transition as armed gangs seek his ouster.

Henry, Haiti's unelected interim leader, landed in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

