IDF spox tells Lebanese citizens opposed to war to work with Mossad

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 10, 2024 16:23

The IDF's spokesperson for Arabic Media, Avichay Adraee, advised Lebanese citizens who are concerned about a war erupting between Hezbollah and Israel to work with the Mossad, in a post on X on Sunday.

"Recently, I received many messages from Lebanese citizens, including even those who identified themselves as Hezbollah operatives, who expressed their fear that Hezbollah would bring Lebanon to a fate similar to Gaza, following the path of ISIS and Hamas, and requested to establish communication with Israeli parties," wrote Adraee.

"Unfortunately, as I have repeatedly emphasized, I am not the authorized body for this and therefore I cannot provide you with direct solutions, but I can direct you to the Mossad’s Facebook page - noting the presence of the blue verification mark that shows the page’s credibility - where you may find the most appropriate way to improve your situation," added the spokesperson. "I understand your desire for a better situation for your country, and I wish you all a better future and life."

