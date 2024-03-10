IDF spox tells Lebanese citizens opposed to war to work with Mossad

The IDF's spokesperson for Arabic Media, Avichay Adraee, advised Lebanese citizens who are concerned about a war erupting between Hezbollah and Israel to work with the Mossad, in a post on X on Sunday.

تلقيتُ، مؤخرًا، العديد من الرسائل من مواطنين لبنانيين، بمن فيهم حتى من عرف أنفسهم نشطاء في حزب الله، عبروا عن خوفهم من أن يأخذ حزب الله لبنان إلى مصير مشابه لغزة سالكًا درب دواعش حماس، مطالبين التواصل مع جهات إسرائيلية.للأسف وكما أكدت مرارًا لست الجهة المخولة لهذه التوجهات ولا… pic.twitter.com/CJPyFBHUVg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 10, 2024

"Recently, I received many messages from Lebanese citizens, including even those who identified themselves as Hezbollah operatives, who expressed their fear that Hezbollah would bring Lebanon to a fate similar to Gaza, following the path of ISIS and Hamas, and requested to establish communication with Israeli parties," wrote Adraee.

"Unfortunately, as I have repeatedly emphasized, I am not the authorized body for this and therefore I cannot provide you with direct solutions, but I can direct you to the Mossad’s Facebook page - noting the presence of the blue verification mark that shows the page’s credibility - where you may find the most appropriate way to improve your situation," added the spokesperson. "I understand your desire for a better situation for your country, and I wish you all a better future and life."