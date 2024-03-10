Jerusalem Post
US, Jordan airdrop more aid to Gaza, US military says

By REUTERS

The United States and Jordan carried out a new airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza's Palestinians on Sunday, parachuting in more than 11,500 meals, the US military said.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water, and medicine.

The US military's Central Command said the latest airdrop, which included rice, flour, pasta, and canned food, took place over northern Gaza. According to Pentagon data, the United States has dropped about 135,000 meals in airdrops this month.

US President Joe Biden has also ordered the US military to build a temporary port system to bring aid into Gaza by sea.

The Pentagon said on Friday that it could take up to 60 days to be up and running, a timeline that aid groups say is too long given the imminent risk of famine.

 

