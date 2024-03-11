Jerusalem Post
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges full support

By REUTERS

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders on Monday said on social media platform X that he had met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and pledged his full support to Israel in its fight against terror.

Wilders, who is aiming to lead a new government after his nationalist PVV party won elections in November, has long been a staunch supporter of Israel.

The Israeli president was in the Netherlands to attend the opening of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam on Sunday. At the opening ceremony, Herzog called for prayers for peace and the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel and still held by the Islamist militants.

Wilders posted a picture of his meeting with Herzog and wrote: "I told him I am proud that he visits the Netherlands and that Israel has, and always will have, my full support in its fight against terror."

