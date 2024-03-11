Jerusalem Post
UN chief calls for Gaza truce, and massive lifesaving aid deliveries as Ramadan begins

By REUTERS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for a truce in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Sudan as the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins.

He also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of "all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required" to Gaza, where the UN has warned that a quarter of the population is on the brink of famine.

"International humanitarian law lies in tatters," he told reporters. "And a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plummet the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell."

Russia arrests South Korean citizen for spying, TASS says
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:36 PM
TikTok a US security threat, says Trump, similar to Facebook -CNBC
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 02:23 PM
Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa mosque restrictions moving towards 'explosion'
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 01:36 PM
Ambrey says it is aware of a missile-related incident west of Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 12:58 PM
Woman possibly murdered in Afula femicide case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 12:53 PM
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 10:11 AM
Taiwan: China tries to 'normalize' military drill near island
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:54 AM
NYC man punches Jewish woman in head in random Brooklyn attack
By MICHAEL STARR
03/10/2024 10:35 PM
Protester bites Border Police officer in front of Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2024 10:18 PM
Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula announces death of leader
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 09:03 PM
King Salman bin Abdulaziz calls to end crimes against Palestinians
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 06:28 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in battle in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2024 04:30 PM
US and Jordan will airdrop more aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 04:25 PM
IDF spox tells Lebanese citizens opposed to war to work with Mossad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2024 04:22 PM
Swiss police search for six missing skiers near Matterhorn
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 02:45 PM