Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod hit by Ukraine drone attacks, officials say

By REUTERS
MARCH 12, 2024 07:05

Russian fuel facilities in Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod regions were on fire on Tuesday after Ukrainian drone attacks, local governors and media said, in what appeared to be a coordinated Kyiv air operation that also targeted Moscow and other regions.

Air defense systems downed a total of 25 drones launched by Ukraine over several Russian regions, RIA state news reported, citing Russia's defense ministry. It was not immediately clear whether all the drones were destroyed.

"In the morning, the Kstovo industrial zone, a fuel and energy complex facility, was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles," Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that a fuel processing unit was on fire in result of the attack.

RIA reported, citing Russian Railways, that a fire extinguishing train was taking part in putting out a fire in the territory of Lukoil's LKOH.MM refinery in Kstovo.

Oryol's Governor Klychkov said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine launched a drone attack at a fuel facility in the region, while Russia's RIA state news agency cited emergency services as saying one petroleum tank was on fire following the attack.

