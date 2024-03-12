Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU leaders to urge Israel not to launch Rafah operation

By REUTERS

European Union leaders will demand an "immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza and urge Israel not to launch a ground operation in Rafah, according to draft conclusions of a summit to take place next week.

"The European Council urges the Israeli government to refrain from a ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently seeking safety from the fighting and access to humanitarian assistance," says the draft text, seen by Reuters.

The text will require the approval of all the EU's 27 national leaders to be adopted at the summit on March 21 and 22.

Russian military transport plane crashes with 15 on board - reports
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:52 PM
Switzerland to try Assad's uncle for crimes against humanity
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:50 PM
Qatar says it is working to establish a permanent Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:48 PM
EU leaders mull measures against Iran over missile transfers to Russia
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:08 PM
Two people dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:05 PM
Police remove Greta Thunberg from blocking Swedish parliament entrance
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 10:09 AM
Internet personality Tate brought to court on UK arrest warrant
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 09:37 AM
US intelligence report says Benjamin Netanyahu will not be PM for long
By WALLA!
03/12/2024 08:04 AM
Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns, says regional leader
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 05:41 AM
Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod hit by Ukraine drone
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 03:58 AM
US pledges further $100 million to Haiti security mission
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:52 AM
Biden says he has not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:11 AM
US-UK forces strike Houthi targets near the Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 10:33 PM
IDF and Shin Bet eliminate terrorist who planned immediate terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 08:39 PM
Gallant: 'There have been successes in the last few days'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 07:12 PM