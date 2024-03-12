EU leaders to urge Israel not to launch Rafah operation

European Union leaders will demand an "immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza and urge Israel not to launch a ground operation in Rafah, according to draft conclusions of a summit to take place next week.

"The European Council urges the Israeli government to refrain from a ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently seeking safety from the fighting and access to humanitarian assistance," says the draft text, seen by Reuters.

The text will require the approval of all the EU's 27 national leaders to be adopted at the summit on March 21 and 22.