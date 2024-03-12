IDF targets Syrian army infrastructure used by Hezbollah

The IDF struck infrastructures belonging to the Syrian army used by Hezbollah, the military announced on Tuesday.
The military said it carried out the attack following intelligence gathering, which led to the incrimination of these infrastructures.
The IDF further said it "considers the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts that will lead to the establishment of the terrorist organization Hezbollah on its front."
IDF strikes Syrian infrastructure used by Hezbollah. March 12, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).